Edn Min participates in Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Saroornagar Stadium to celebrate Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations on Thursday. Later, she flagged off the Freedom Run by waving the flag. The Freedom run continued from Saroornagar Stadium to LB Nagar Cross Road. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy participated in the rally holding the national flag and filled everyone with enthusiasm.

On the occasion, The Minister said that on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's freedom, Chief Minister KCR has ordered to carry out 15-day celebrations and programmes to increase patriotism in the state of Telangana. She also said that the freedom run is being successfully organised in villages and towns. She said that they are running on the occasion of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations to inculcate the spirit of freedom in everyone and to commemorate the sacrifices made by many martyrs with a national perspective. She said that Gandhiji's movie is being shown to the students for free so that the future generations remember the struggle of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, Kalwakurti MLA Jaipal Yadav, MLC's Dayanand, Egge Mallesham, Collector Amoy Kumar, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat, State Library Corporation Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, large number of people and students and others were also present.