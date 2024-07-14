Educationist-turned politician devoted his life to public service

Hyderabad: Educationist turned politician, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the Malkajgiri MLA continues to overcome challenges in the ever changing political landscape of Telangana, with a fortitude and with the blessings of the voters, as they consider him to be champion of the underprivileged.

The legislator who represents the pink party and has remained active since the formation of Telangana, is widely regarded for this free medical services offered through the hospital which has ‘no billing counter’. The owner of the Marri Laxman Reddy (MLR) Group of Institutions continues his father Laxman Reddy’s legacy has spread a vast network of institutions across the Malkajgiri Parliament constituency, but the hospital under her mother’s name Arundhati stands out because of the ‘free service’ motto. The 350-bed hospital, which was established more than 3-years back, offers multi-speciality services to patients who come across different corners of the City, irrespective of caste and creed. Scores of patients have also undergone heart surgeries amongst the thousands of surgeries which were performed ‘free of cost’. The MLA acknowledges his outreach amongst the masses to the free services offered by the Arundhati hospital.

The son-in-law of the former Minister and Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, Rajasekhar gives credit to him for encouraging him into the politics which otherwise was not his family’s forte, considering his father to be educationist. In 2019, Rajasekhar Reddy stood runner up while contesting for the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency where current CM A Revanth Reddy had won with over 6 lakh votes. In this close contest, Rajasekhar Reddy had secured 5.92 lakh votes.

Rajasekhar Reddy who believes that politics is all about responsibility and gaining the faith of the people was able to wrestle BRS ticket from the heavyweight Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. Rao who had sought two tickets from the family and had parted ways from KCR. Mynampally lost to Rajasekhar Reddy in the 2023 Assembly polls.

However, similar to his father-in-law, even Rajasekhar Reddy is in news this year for alleged encroachment of government lands. Some of them were also demolished in Dundigal, allegedly built by encroaching land in FTL of Chinna Damara Cheruvu, earlier this year.