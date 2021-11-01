Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam: Ghazals cast a magical spell on old-timers

Charminar: After the first 'Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam' event became a huge hit with thousands attending the event at the historic Charminar, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) organised another similar entertaining event at Charminar this Sunday.

'Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam' version of Sunday-Funday event, first held on October 17, seems to be getting bigger with every passing week. The second event was organised with more multitude of programmes.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabadis flocked to the most favoured place from 4 pm to enjoy their second Sunday-Funday event.

"Earlier, people would visit the place for shopping and to see the historic monument, but since the entertainment activities have started, this has now become our favourite hangout spot in the Old city during weekend. It is like a celebration. The number activities and entertainment programmes being organised at Charminar are taking the whole experience to another level," said Mariya Kulsum, a resident of Santosh Nagar.

The event has been a hit with a plethora of activities including a band performance, Sufi night with Sufi and Ghazal artistes, games for kids, tattoo artists, magicians, clowns and juggler fun-filled recreational arena. The Telangana State Police Band with their instrumental music mesmerised the crowds.

Sufi songs and Ghazals have created a new excitement among people of the Old City, particularly the old-timers who have been feeling that the culture of sufi was fast vanishing. "Everywhere it's songs and Djs, now listening the Sufi and Ghazal live performances after several years at event have recalled good memories of decades-old programmes. Thanks to the state government for making memories come alive," said Zafer Khan, a sexagenarian.

Besides this, people enjoyed different types of food at the stalls, including the matka chai and other delicacies of the Old City like several non-vegetarian dishes, chat, snacks, ice cream and desserts. For people who like shopping at Charminar, things like handicrafts, artificial jewellery and bangles were too many. To promote green initiatives, saplings were distributed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Elaborate arrangements have been made by the authorities which included setting up mobile toilets and parking arrangements.