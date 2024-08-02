EKDKN Hosts 16th Exceed Green Future Award & Conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: "Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam", the non-funded and non-governmental organization on 2nd August, 2024, achieved another milestone by successfully organising a significant event with its "16th Exceed Green Future Award & Conference on ‘Integrating ESG and CSR – Maximising Business Value and Impact”. The event took place in the prominent Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Telangana.

The Chief Guest for the function. Sri Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles. Hyderabad, Telangana. He expressed gratitude to EKDKN for undertaking the great social work even during COVID times. He praised Shri Rajiv Babbar, President EKDKN and his team. He emphasised the need for CSR to focus on Education and Health. With this concentration in Health and Education India can reach the sky in development. Tummala said that on behalf of the state government, he appreciated this organization founded by Rajiv Babbar for coming forward for social service. The funds provided by the organizations under the CSR program should reach the marginalized sections and the needy poor.

Everyone should responsibly use the amount earned for some social service. However, the people there will remember the area for the rest of their lives because the organizations select the areas for education and health and spend the respective funds. He expressed that the youth will not go on the wrong path and will be useful for the future of the country. He said that those who have received such help will come forward to help more. He said that the design of basic facilities is the responsibility of governments. He expressed that due to the lack of proper education and health care and lack of education with values, the youth is lost. It is for this reason that if the organizations come forward and put their corporate funds in the right way, the face of the country will change in a short period of time. He said that every organization that comes forward to help the poor and the youth will get government support.



Chief Guest Sri Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles then gave away the Awards to the winning units/companies in the various categories. These were distributed in the presence of Sri Y Guruswamy Naidu, Founder and CMD of Celkon Group was the Guest of Honour



The conference was chaired by Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former DG & CEO of IICA. He informed that the growing emphasis of not just maximising returns on investments, but being responsible in the investment of funds. There is a need for more ethical and responsible leadership. He expressed the Development and Greening are not necessarily antithetical but that one leads to another. Touching upon the thought and need behind CSR, he said that the corporates who have utilised the resources of this earth in generating returns for their investors have a responsibility to give back. It may be for the people and the environment.

The conference deliberated in detail the 10 years of mandated, strategic CSR. From 2014 since the incorporation of the Section 135 in the Company’s Act making CSR mandatory for all companies whether it is Public Sector or Private Sector till now i.e. 2024. Manner and Modalities of integrating ESG & CSR

Rajiv Babbar, President of EKDKN, recounted the journey of the organization from its modest inception in 2007 to its current impactful standing. He stressed that each individual must play a role in serving the nation according to their capacity. The aim to have 75 coaching centres as India celebrates its 75 years of independence, where students are getting upto 95% marks. Scholarships are given to deserving students. Visually handicapped children are supported through various initiatives. EKDKN distributed ration during COVID and also provided the much-needed oxygen. EKDKN has been holding Award functions since 2013 in various sectors to promote a Culture of Safety, CSR, ESG, Health and Environment Protection.





