Election Commission begins preparation of poll rolls for Council elections

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) started the exercise of preparation of the electoral rolls for the elections in the graduate constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council.



According to a direction issued by the Commission, the people who have completed their graduation three years ago are eligible to vote in the Council elections under Graduates constituencies.

The Election Commission of India has already issued a schedule for the elections in Graduates constituencies. The old voters list of the Graduates constituencies is cancelled and a fresh list of voters is prepared before the elections.

The term of two Graduates constituencies is ending by March 29, 2021 and the ECI has to take up elections and get the new members. The 2015 list of voters was cancelled as per rule and now the fresh list would be prepared starting the enrolment from October 1. The graduates who have voted during the previous elections will also have to enroll their names afresh.

The persons who have become graduates in 2017 should enroll their names from the enrollment drive starting from October 1. The graduates can make applications individually or through online. The EC appoints officials as per the polling centers and the eligible voters can contact the official with Aadhaar Card and Degree certificate and some other documents. Similarly, the application can be made online also.

The graduates can log on to www.ceotelangana.nic.in or http://www.nvsp and fill up Form 18. After filling up all the details the applicant will have to upload the scanned documents. The last date for applying as voter is November 11. The EC would be releasing a draft voters list on December 1 and a final list on January 18.