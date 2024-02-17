Embark on culinary journey of Iran at Park Hyderabad

In a celebration of cultural diversity and gastronomic delights, the City of Pearls welcomes the tantalizing aromas and flavors of Iranian cuisine at the 10-day Iranian Food Festival, hosted at the prestigious Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda. Organised through a unique collaboration between the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad and the CD Foundation, this festival serves as a bridge between nations, fostering deeper cultural understanding and appreciation.



The festival was inaugurated by Mohsen Moghaddami, Consular Assistant of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, marking the commencement of an extraordinary culinary journey. With an aim to showcase the rich heritage of Iran through its cuisine, the festival brings together four master chefs from Iran—Mona PoordaryaEinezhad, Elaheh Sarani, Hamid Poudineh, and Maryam Sarani Samat—alongside the talented chefs of Park Hotel, Somajiguda. Together, they promise to unveil authentic flavours and culinary secrets, offering attendees a gastronomic experience that transcends borders.

Mohsen Moghaddami emphasized the festival's significance, stating, “The Iranian Food Festival is more than just a feast for the palate. India and Iran share a deep historical connection, both being rich in heritage and culture. Through this ten-day festival, visitors will have the unique opportunity to delve into the diverse and exquisite Iranian cuisine, meticulously crafted by expert chefs. From traditional favourites like kebabs and rice dishes to delectable Persian desserts, each dish reflects the distinctive flavours, aromas, and culinary techniques that define Iranian cuisine.”

Charu Das, director of CD Foundation, elaborated on the festival's offerings, highlighting its commitment to authenticity and cultural immersion. “At The Park, guests can expect a culinary adventure unlike any other. Our chefs have sourced herbs and spices directly from Iran to ensure an authentic taste experience that transcends ordinary dining. In addition to the sumptuous food offerings, the festival will feature cultural displays, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of Iran. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, experiencing the warmth and hospitality synonymous with Iranian culture.”

Beyond the culinary delights, the festival also serves as a platform for fostering bilateral relations between India and Iran. With the presence of 16 women fashion designers at the upcoming Hans Abar Awards on February 19, the festival extends its focus to promoting tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations. The event will include a series of activities highlighting the deep-rooted connections between India and Iran, culminating in an evening cultural extravaganza featuring a fashion show.

As the 10-day Iranian Food Festival unfolds, it promises not only a feast for the senses but also an opportunity to embark on a journey of cultural discovery, where the flavours of Iran come to life amidst the bustling streets of Hyderabad.