EME celebrates 81st Corps Day

Secunderabad: The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) celebrated its 81st Corps Day on October 15. To commemorate the occasion, Lieutenant General

JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME, and Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, laid a wreath at the EME War Memorial at Secunderabad and paid homage to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by all serving and retired officers, JCOs, and other ranks of EME along with their families. The courage and bravery of the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation at all costs.

A Special Sainik Sammelan was organised on October 14, where Lt Gen JS Sidana exhorted all ranks to continue to strive for excellence and live up to the Corps motto of ‘Karm hi Dharm’ (‘Work is Worship’). In the past eight decades, the Corps of EME has carved out a niche for itself in almost every conceivable domain, from equipment sustenance of the entire spectrum of weapons and equipment of the Indian Army to technology absorption, indigenization efforts as part of the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative, sports and adventure and so on. The innovative brilliance, thorough professional acumen, and untiring zeal of all ranks of the Corps have ensured the operational readiness and mission reliability of the Indian Army at all times. The General Officer complimented all ranks of EME for their outstanding contributions in a multitude of spheres and expressed the confidence that the Corps of EME will continue to find practical solutions to the problem statements of the field army and prove to be a force multiplier in every sense of the term to the Indian Army. Officers, JCOs, and other ranks who had excelled themselves in different domains were felicitated by the General Officer during the Sainik Sammelan.

The Corps Day is celebrated every year to highlight the glorious history and valour of the Corps of EME which serves as an inspiration to the present generation.