Entire India is Modi’s family: Karuna Gopal

Hyderabad: BJP National incharge for Women Policies and Research Karuna Gopal Vartakavi on Wednesday said that the entire population of the country including 70 crore women are the family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has empowered women with different types of schemes.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP office, Karuna Gopal said that the opposition leaders have been questioning Prime Minister Modi about his family. “Our answer is that the entire population of the country are his family members. About 70 crore women are his family,” said Karuna Gopal.

The BJP leader said that the Prime Minister thought women-led development was needed for the development of the country. There is another dream of his and that is to make rural women a Lakhpati with a scheme named Lakhpati Didi. From a child to an older age, there are different schemes for women, she said.

Karuna Gopal said that after Modi came in, he constructed 11 crore toilets. It is difficult to make people use but, he saved the dignity of women. He gave 10 crore LPG cylinders. 60 per cent Jan Dhan accounts were opened in the name of women and 70 per cent of the low cost housing were also in the name of women. Because of registering houses in the name of women, there has been a decline in domestic violence. The sex ratio has also changed and presently it was 1,021 females for 1,000 males. She recalled the PM had given the call of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

Karuna Gopal further said that the Prime Minister brought transformative policies for women. The Lakhpati Didi scheme was envisaged for 1 crore women but it has now touched 3 crore women, who will earn one lakh rupees every year. Under the Ayushman Bharat- most beneficiaries were men when it was started but now more women were getting the benefits. “His vision is noble… the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme where the women in the farms were taking training. PM says if we give technology to them, they can use it to sprinkle fertilizers. He has another dream of making SHGs as a unicorn (worth Rs 7000 crore),” said Karuna Gopal.