Etihad reconnects Hyderabad with UAE

Hyderabad: GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport is re-connected with Qatar, the peninsular Arab country. Restarting its services under the air transport bubbles, the Qatar Airways now connects Hyderabad with Doha, the capital city of Qatar, weekly twice every Saturday and Sunday. Qatar Airways resumed its operations from 13th September onwards.

Hyderabad International Airport in addition has resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE. The connectivity recommenced from September 20 and is available thrice a week, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday. International carriers like Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have already reconnected UAE.

Passengers can book their tickets for these services through the airline websites, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. All passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Karthik Viswanathan, Area Sales Manager (South Asia Sub Continent), Qatar Airways, said: "We are extremely pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad, especially in this distinct case of an air bubble between the two countries. This clearly shows our airline's resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers to reunite them with their loved ones."

The arrival and departure passengers for all international flights are being handled as per the safety protocol through the fully sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of the ACI Airport Health Accredited Hyderabad International Airport. Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling. These included thermal screening for passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

With an aim to revive the pandemic struck economy, the Government of India is building 'Transport Bubbles' or 'Air Travel Arrangements,' which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Air Transport Bubble arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to the UK and beyond; while, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have resumed their services connecting Hyderabad with various destinations in the United Arab Emirates.

In the new post-pandemic world, air travel has emerged as the safest and most preferred mode of travel, with minimum travel time and the promise of maximum safety.