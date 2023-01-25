Evacuated residents caught in a cleft stick, yearn to return home

Hyderabad: The apathy of the GHMC and the administration has left 60 families of Gagan Paradise apartment which is adjacent to the Deccan Mall which was totally burnt in the major fire accident that took place on Thursday.

As the fire broke out on, the authorities asked the families to vacate the buildings but did not provide any alternative place. Some of them stayed in nearby hotel but as the hotel charges are high and it is not possible to stay there for long, some of them shifted to their relative's house.

It is five days now and still the residents of this complex have no information as to when they would be able to return to their houses. They have been urging the officials to take a quick decision on the demolition of the Mall so that they can return home. But they allege that the officials were postponin the meeting to take a final decision on demolition saying they were yet to trace two other persons who went missing. So far they could find body parts of only one worker.

The residents say that their children were missing school at a time when the annual exams were fast approaching. One of the parent said, "We shifted to Borabanda, and the school is in RaniGunj. It is difficult for us to travel long to drop and pick up children for the school," said Chaya Desai.

They also alleged the authorities did nothing to provide alternate shelter and food for them. They had taken care of people in the basti but left the Gagan Paradise to fend for themselves, Hiten Desai told Hans India.

The residents these flats on Tuesday, submitted a letter to the civic body and police to complete the demolition works and allow them to return to their homes. But they were told to wait till the building was demolished.

Preeti Mahendra, a 64-year-old owner of a flat in the complex said in the absence of any clear time schedule it was becoming difficult for them since they cannot be a burden on relatives for long. It is already five days and still no one knows when it would be demolished.

The smoke had its impact on over 100 people who live nearby. They are suffering from cough, throat pain, headache, vomiting, and burning eyes. Some were sent to Rani Gunj UPHC for further treatment.