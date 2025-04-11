Every household to have net, smart TV connectivity soon: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: In a major push towards digital empowerment, State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that every household and office across all 33 districts of the State will soon have access to high-speed internet through the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) initiative.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the inauguration of T-Fiber’s new corporate office in Begumpet.

The Minister emphasised that, with the support of local cable operators, last-mile connectivity will also include access to television channels. Highlighting the integration of technology in education, he stated that television sets can now double as computer monitors—allowing students in remote areas to access digital learning resources.

“T-Fiber has already connected 8,891 gram panchayats across 424 mandals, and an additional 7,187 panchayats are ready to be integrated. In 2024 alone, we connected 30,000 government offices. By 2027, we aim to expand this number to 60,000 offices across the State,” he said.

Going forward, T-Fiber services will be offered under a new brand name, T-NxT, reflecting the next generation of digital infrastructure for Telangana.

As part of the launch, nine MoUs were signed with key business partners to accelerate deployment and collaboration.

Sridhar Babu also unveiled the new logo of T-Fiber and launched the State’s sovereign cloud platform, a secure digital ecosystem designed to host and protect sensitive government data within Telangana’s jurisdiction.

“This is more than laying cables. We are connecting people, their ideas, and the opportunities that can transform their lives,” the Minister remarked. He also released a new Vision Document for T-Fiber, outlining the roadmap for the State’s digital future.