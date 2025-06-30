Every innovation must contribute to society’s progress

Hyderabad: A ‘Workshop Expo – 2025’ was grandly organized at Stanley College of Engineering for Women on Saturday. The workshop was held under the supervision of Dr. K. Rajesh (Associate Professor & Convener), with the display of over 100 project models by the students.

Prof. L. Sivarama Krishna (Director, Research & Development, University College of Engineering, Osmania University) attended the event as the Chief Guest and Judge and delivered an address.

In his speech, he stated that engineering is not limited to textbooks but is about transforming our thoughts and innovative abilities to meet the needs of society. He explained that engineering applications are nothing but the practical solutions implemented in various sectors, from technologies used in our daily life to industries, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, energy sector, and information technology. He emphasized that engineering is essentially the science of problem-solving and that every small innovation and model created by students should contribute to the progress of society. He advised students to not only focus on theoretical knowledge but also to enhance their practical applications through such exhibitions.

He encouraged students to take inspiration from great scientists like Sir C.V. Raman, Madam Curie, and legendary engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, and showcase their technical talent and innovative skills to the world.

Among the models presented by the students, robotic technology, security detectors, rechargeable machines, solar energy projects, electric car models, drone technology, and 3D printing technology attracted special attention.