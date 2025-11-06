Every ruling party needs AIMIM: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Responding to the criticism over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supporting Congress and keeps changing sides, AIMIM floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi stated whoever is in power needs AIMIM. “Reddy or Rao, we know how to get the work done. We are not yes-men running after them, they are the ones who are running after us,” said Akbar Owaisi.

On Wednesday, Akbaruddin Owaisi at Darussalam, the party headquarters said that the people say Majlis keeps changing sides--sometimes with one, sometimes with another-- they question our decisions, but these fools forget one thing --whoever is in power needs AIMIM. That is the strength of our party that is our power that is our identity. They only know how to criticise, while we are the ones every government relies upon.”

Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had previously announced that the party is not contesting elections and he would make Congress nominee Naveen Yadav win. The MIM MLAs, MLCs and Corporators are campaigning in Jubilee Hills to support Congress.

Earlier, the BRS leaders attacked AIMIM, accusing the party of always siding with whoever is in power. The leaders said that AIMIM had backed K Chandrashekhar Rao’s BRS government when it held power, but quickly shifted allegiance to the Congress once it took over the state. Whenever power changes hands, AIMIM’s tone and direction also change, BRS alleged.