Ex-RBI Guv launches book on his life journey

Drawing insights from his personal and professional journey, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Dr Duvvuri Subbarao launched his book titled ‘Just A Mercenary? Notes from My Life and Career’ at Kautilya School of Public Policy in the city on Wednesday.

During his tenure, Dr Subbarao served as Governor of the RBI for five years (2008-13). Prior to that, he held positions such as Finance Secretary to the Government of India (2007-08) and Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (2005-07).

The book offers an engaging account of Dr Subbarao's extraordinary career, which would help inspire young professionals navigating their own career paths. The discussion delved into lessons from his journey, anecdotes from his early district-level appointments, the evolution of India's bureaucratic framework, and the topic of gender parity in civil services.

The conversation with the author was moderated by Smita Sharma, a senior multimedia journalist and visiting faculty at the Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad. Shivangi Sharma, program manager, Kautilya proposed the vote of thanks.

The event was graced by the presence of Syed Akbaruddin, the Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy, alongside other faculty members and students.