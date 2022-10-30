Excellence awards create more entrepreneurs: Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Business Excellence Awards is not just a pat on the back for businessmen, but it helps in motivating youngsters and creating more and more entrepreneurs, said Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Governor was speaking at a grand function of the hmtv Business Excellence Awards 2022 held at HICC Novotel Hotel on Saturday. She said the situation was highly conducive for business activities in the country. There are 75,000 startups during the 75th year of India's Independence. She appreciated the wide variety of awards under four categories, best manufacturing sector, retail sector, service sector, and special awards for the best women entrepreneurs, best legacy biz award, best young entrepreneur and lifetime achievement award.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also providing encouragement for manufacturing products in the country with his slogan of 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat. She suggested that the hmtv should encourage more women entrepreneurs and recognise them.

The Governor highly appreciated the hmtv and The Hans India for their unbiased news presentation. She said, "I specially congratulate hmtv and Hans India for their exemplary work."

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister G Amarnath, who was the chief guest at the function, said at a time when media houses are known for their political affiliations, hmtv and The Hans India stand alone as independent media houses. He felt that such programmes should be held in Andhra Pradesh every alternate year. He urged the award winners to visit Andhra Pradesh and set up their units there as well.