Excise wing busts whisky ice cream racket in Hyd

Hyderabad: The State Excise Department busted a whisky ice cream racket in Hyderabad. The officials raided several ice cream parlours in Jubilee Hills and seized ice creams containing alcohol content. Two individuals, identified as Dayakar Reddy and Shoban, have been arrested, and cases have been booked against them.

The incident came to light when the Excise Department team raided Ariko Cafe Ice Cream Parlour on roads 1 and 5 in the Jubilee Hills. The excise team has seized 23 pieces, totalling 11.5 kg of whisky ice cream in the raids.

The officials said that the ice cream parlour is being maintained by Sharath Chandra Reddy. The parlour was allegedly mixing 60 ml of whisky into each kg of ice cream and selling it at high prices. It is learnt they were preparing and selling ice creams laced with 100 ml of whisky to 60 grams of Ice-cream. The accused, Dayakar Reddy and Shobhan, were also advertising their product on Facebook to attract more customers. Meanwhile, the excise wing also seized non-duty-paid liquor worth Rs 3.85 lakh at RTC Cross Roads.