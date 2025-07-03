Executive Director assumes charge of SRTS-I, Powergrid

Hyderabad: Executive Director Doman Yadav assumed charge of Powergrid, Southern Region Transmission System-I (consisting of substations & projects in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and part of Karnataka).

Doman Yadav is an Electronics & Communications Graduate from Patna University and did his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from MDI, Gurugram. He started his professional career as engineer trainee in 1993. He possesses vast experience of more than 32 years and worked in all facets of Transmission sector; Grid Automation & Communication, Quality Assurance & Inspection, ERP&IT, Information Security and Telecom business of Powergrid at various places viz., Gurugram, New Delhi and Kolkata.

Prior to assumption of charge of SRTS-I, he has served as Executive Director (ERP&IT/GA&C/Information Security and CISO) at Powergrid corporate office, Gurugram.