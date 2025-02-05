Expert committee reviews project progress at OU

Hyderabad: The expert committee from New Delhi visited Osmania University on Tuesday to review the progress of the prestigious DBT-Builder (Level-III) project.

During the review meeting, higher officials of Osmania University presented a detailed report on the project’s current status, followed by an on-site evaluation of infrastructure development aligned with the sanctioned budget. The committee conducted inspections and discussions at key university facilities, including CFRD to assess the CD Spectrometer, Centre for Plant and Molecular Biology to evaluate the Glass House, Department of Genetics to review Genomics Lab, Digital PCR, Ultracentrifuge, Plant Tissue Culture Lab, Cell Culture Lab, and Animal House Facilities The expert panel’s visit marks a crucial step in ensuring the project’s successful implementation and strengthening Osmania University’s research capabilities in biotechnology and life sciences, said a senior officer, OU.