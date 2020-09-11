Fake doctor who treated Corona-infected policemen in Hyderabad held

A man who treated Rachakonda police infected coronavirus and conducted special programmes to raise awareness about the disease to the senior officials has been found out to be a fake doctor.

YS Teja alias Teja Reddy alias Avinash Reddy (23), has been taken into custody along with Bokudi Srinivas Rao (50), a consultancy owner in Prakasam and the fake doctor's father Venkat Rao (41).

Teja worked as a junior DMO in a hospital in Bengaluru and later impersonated as an IPS officer. He posed as ASP of Devagiri and inspected several police stations. However, he was arrested by the police then and released from jail.

After releasing from jail, Teja moved to Hyderabad and served as a doctor at various corporate hospitals. He also held medical camps till February this year. During the lockdown period, Teja treated several police officers -- conducted tests and provided medicine. He also worked as a volunteer for Rachakonda COVID control room and accorded treatment to the staff infected with the coronavirus.

During the time, he befriended IPS, IAS officers and also claimed to be the relative of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, the police doubted him when he attached police sticker on the rowdy sheeter's vehicle after his second wife lodged a harassment case against him.

The police then checked his certificates which turned to be fake. The fake doctor also identified as a part of a group involved in preparing fake certificates.