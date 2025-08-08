Falaknuma RoB racing towards completion; traffic woes to end

Hyderabad: Commuters would finally be relieved from road congestion due to insufficient width of the existing Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge (RoB), as the construction of the Parallel Railway Over Bridge is in its final stage. The project, which began in 2021, aims to ease traffic congestion on one of the busiest routes in the Old City.

The existing ROB connects several key localities and is used by thousands of commuters daily. However, the surge in vehicular movement has rendered the structure inadequate, leading to frequent traffic snarls.

The State government in 2018 gave an administrative sanction for construction of parallel RoB to the existing RoB at Falaknuma on Secunderabad – Falaknuma Broad Gauge Line. The Parallel RoB became need of the hour as the existing RoB, a two-lane road is causing a lot of inconvenience to the traffic due to insufficient width and this parallel RoB would help in providing free flow of traffic on this stretch.

The new 360-metre-long flyover, being constructed jointly by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and SCR, has an administrative sanction of Rs 47.10 crore.

The town planning department of GHMC had completed its work on both sides of the railway tracks and the road was laid. The works by South Central Railway at is final stages. “After the RoB works on the railway tracks are completed, the GHMC will lay a road on the remaining area and it will be opened to the public,” said the Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen.

On several occasions, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of incomplete Falaknuma and Shastripuram rail over bridges (RoB). Asaduddin described that the time taken for the RoB construction would break world records. “In my constituency, the Falaknuma RoB and the Shastripuram RoB will break the Guinness Book of (World) Records. For four years, it has been pending,” he had said.