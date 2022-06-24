Famous Hyderabad lac bangles to get GI tag

Hyderabad: The famous hand-made Hyderabad lac bangles in the Laad Bazaar area, near Charminar, will now glitter more with the filing of GI registration for the handicraft item with the GI Registry, Chennai.

A geographical indicator (GI) is a designation that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin along with attributes or a reputation that are due to the place's origin. The lac bangles legacy goes back to 500 years, with the art of making very intricate and well-designed lac bangles for generations. They are a must visit and must buy for every tourist and bride from all over the country.

Lacquer comes from resin, which is melted over a furnace and moulded into a circle, then embellished with crystals, beads, or mirrors. The bangles are known for their intricacy of patterns, which the artisans etch out of crystals. It is remarkable, and the palettes and designs keep evolving over time.

The GI application for Hyderabad lac bangles has been filed and numbered. Subhajit Saha, GI agent and part of the Resolute Group, has been working on this project along with Sreeha Reddy, nodal officer, Industry and Commerce department and Sudin Paul, deputy director, Commerce and Export Promotion department, State government.

"The GI registration will immensely help the art and the artisan community by giving them the rights to sell these bangles with a more premium post the registration. GI commands high repute and quality for a product and protects the interest of producers as well as buyers," said Subhajit.

The GI will bring in an immense sense of pride with responsibility among the artisans to not compromise with quality and motivates them to make good designs and bring in new collections and bangle sets for brides and young girls.

Subhajit mentioned that a unique logo has been designed to associate the craft and build a connection with customers.

He said "We hope that the GI registration will bring in more curiosity among buyers and spur the demand and sales of bangles in the market by giving higher returns for their hard work.

The GI will also give a sense of empowerment to the community, to own this IP right and leverage it to their potential," he added. GI will pave a way to brand the Hyderabad lac bangles better in both India and abroad. The application will go through the steps of registration and will be registered in a year.