Fans flock to Gymkhana Grounds in large number amid sale of tickets for IND - AUS T20 match

Ahead of the T20I match between India and Australia in Uppal Stadium of Hyderabad on September 25, the HCA decided to sell match tickets at the Gymkhana ground in Secunderabad from 10 am to 5 pm. As a result, a huge number of youth lined up for tickets at the gymkhana ground on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cricket Association has announced that only two tickets will be given to one person. Those coming to buy tickets must bring Aadhaar. Earlier, there was a slight confusion regarding the sale of tickets due to the rules imposed by the Hyderabad Cricket Association headed by former team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.



However, the officials of HCA after the fans protest announced that the tickets will be available from 10 am in the gymkhana ground from today.



Meanwhile, Minister Srinivas Goud clarified that they will not tolerate under any circumstances if the tickets are sold in black. He advised making the tickets available to the fans following the rules of HCA.