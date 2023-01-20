Fans throng to see Virat Kohli 

Hyderabad: Residents of Manikonda were staggered when they saw cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday. A sizeable crowd flocked to the area to see their favourite cricketer. Reportedly, he was there for a photo session at the HYKI Gym at Green Living Apartment.

In a viral video, Kohli was seen getting down from his Audi in a black outfit and shooting in a white cricket suit. He autographed a few cricket bats.

Kohli played the first ODI against New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

One of the greatest batsmen in the world, and he has a huge fan following.