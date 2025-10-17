Fast & curious: Gen Z auto expo ignites young minds

Student Tribe hosted ‘Fast & Curious – The Gen Z Auto Expo 2025’ at T-Hub, Hyderabad, inaugurated by actor Sai Durgha Tej. The event brought together 2,000+ students from 100+ colleges, blending automotive passion with innovation and film culture. Vintage icons like the Buick 1945 and Dodge Kingsway 1955 from OG shared space with supercars like the Audi R8. Founder Sri Charan Lakkaraju highlighted the Expo’s role in inspiring youth toward automotive careers, while workshops and exhibits showcased creativity, technology, and industry opportunities — marking a milestone event for Gen Z auto enthusiasts.