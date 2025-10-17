Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Fast & curious: Gen Z auto expo ignites young minds
Highlights
Student Tribe hosted ‘Fast & Curious – The Gen Z Auto Expo 2025’ at T-Hub, Hyderabad, inaugurated by actor Sai Durgha Tej. The event brought together...
Student Tribe hosted ‘Fast & Curious – The Gen Z Auto Expo 2025’ at T-Hub, Hyderabad, inaugurated by actor Sai Durgha Tej. The event brought together 2,000+ students from 100+ colleges, blending automotive passion with innovation and film culture. Vintage icons like the Buick 1945 and Dodge Kingsway 1955 from OG shared space with supercars like the Audi R8. Founder Sri Charan Lakkaraju highlighted the Expo’s role in inspiring youth toward automotive careers, while workshops and exhibits showcased creativity, technology, and industry opportunities — marking a milestone event for Gen Z auto enthusiasts.
Next Story