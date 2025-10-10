Live
- AP Cabinet to meet today to approve major decisions
- SpiceJet Adds Three New Aircraft to Its Fleet, Kicking Off Major Winter Expansion
- DCC bank launches Sahakara Utsav deposit scheme
- Designer Harish Akkisetty Shines at Global India Couture Week
- The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination
- Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025
- Dhone municipality earns national Swachhta award
- Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur
- Aston Martin F1 Drivers Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa Visit Cognizant
- Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Launches 4NOTE – A theatre of live kitchens
Film Director Teja and Actress Santhoshi Inaugurate 9 Rehab Health Care Center
Highlights
The ‘9 Rehab Health Care Center’ was grandly inaugurated at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, by film director Teja, actress Santhoshi, and Srikar. The...
The ‘9 Rehab Health Care Center’ was grandly inaugurated at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, by film director Teja, actress Santhoshi, and Srikar.
The state-of-the-art facility uses advanced multi-modular technology to provide comprehensive post-hospitalisation rehabilitation services.
Teja highlighted the critical role of aftercare in patient recovery, while co-founder Santhoshi shared the personal inspiration behind the center, emphasising accessible and affordable care.
Guided by Dr. Shiva and Dr. Nagaraju, the center offers therapies including physiotherapy, swallowing, hearing, and squeeze therapy, tailored to individual needs. The initiative aims to bridge the rehabilitation gap in India, supporting patients’ recovery and well-being.
