Film Director Teja and Actress Santhoshi Inaugurate 9 Rehab Health Care Center

The ‘9 Rehab Health Care Center’ was grandly inaugurated at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, by film director Teja, actress Santhoshi, and Srikar.

The state-of-the-art facility uses advanced multi-modular technology to provide comprehensive post-hospitalisation rehabilitation services.

Teja highlighted the critical role of aftercare in patient recovery, while co-founder Santhoshi shared the personal inspiration behind the center, emphasising accessible and affordable care.

Guided by Dr. Shiva and Dr. Nagaraju, the center offers therapies including physiotherapy, swallowing, hearing, and squeeze therapy, tailored to individual needs. The initiative aims to bridge the rehabilitation gap in India, supporting patients’ recovery and well-being.