Final electoral rolls published for JH assembly constituency

Hyderabad: In connection with the forthcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-elections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released the final voter list for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election on Tuesday, indicating a 1.61 percent voter increase.

According to the rolls, the Jubilee Hills constituency has 3,98,982 registered voters and 407 polling stations. Copies of the rolls were formally handed over to the representatives of various political parties.

On Tuesday, the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties at the GHMC Head Office.

As per the final voters roll, there are 2,07,367 male voters in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and 1,91,590 female voters and 25 classified as ‘other’. The voting would be held across 407 polling stations housed in 139 buildings, according to a statement from the GHMC’s office.

The Commissioner informed that voters can verify their names in the final rolls available at the ECI website, CEO’s website, ERO office, the Voter Helpline App, and at all polling stations. Copies have also been sent to political parties and published at the ERO’s office.

Citizens and political parties may submit their claims and objections (Form-6, 7, 8) till the last date of receipt of nominations. Eligible persons who have turned 18 as on July 1, 2025 or missed earlier enrollment may apply in Form-6. Due to the addition of new polling stations, some voters may have been shifted to nearby polling stations; hence, voters are requested to cross-check on ECI/CEO websites.

The meeting was attended by Party representatives who received the electoral roll copies include K Nandesh Kumar (BSP), Ponna Venkataramana, Kollur Pawan Kumar (BJP), Vijay Mallangi (AAP), M Srinivasa Rao (CPM), P Rajesh Kumar (INC), Mutha Jai, A. Srinivas Gupta (BRS), K Jogender Singh, B Y Srikanth (TDP), Syed Khaliluddin (AIMIM) and others.