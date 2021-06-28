Finally, Secunderabad Cantonment Board takes up laying of CC roads, sewage lines

Secunderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has taken up the arduous task of re-laying internal roads and laying of sewage lines, that was pending for several years, in the picket area of ward 4. "Residents flooded us with complaints about the bad condition of the internal road and default sewage pipeline as the drainage water overflowed , making it difficult for people to ply from this lane.

Hence, we have taken up road construction works," said M Phani Kumar, assistant engineer. For the repairs and laying of CC roads Rs 15 were sanctioned. Also as the drainage pipeline has been damaged, the existing pipeline would be replaced with a new one. Sewage pipelines were laid in Ram Nagar, Picket and for which Rs 5 lakh had been sanctioned, informed Kumar.



The work began in the first week of June. About 30 percent of works have been completed, while the rest of the work would be completed within a month, claim authorities. Apart from this regular road maintenance works such as filling of potholes and patchwork where the road is damaged, laying water pipelines , central medians lane marking and desiltation works are also under progress in SCB.