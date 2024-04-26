  • Menu
Fire Breaks Out at Alwyn Pharmacy Company in Shadnagar

Fire Breaks Out at Alwyn Pharmacy Company in Shadnagar
A devastating fire engulfed the Alwyn Pharmacy Company located in Nandigama Mandal Center of Shadnagar Constituency in Rangareddy District, resulting in a harrowing situation for around 50 staff members trapped within the premises.

A devastating fire engulfed the Alwyn Pharmacy Company located in Nandigama Mandal Center of Shadnagar Constituency in Rangareddy District, resulting in a harrowing situation for around 50 staff members trapped within the premises. The desperate employees were forced to resort to jumping out of windows in a bid to escape the ferocious blaze.

Upon receiving the distressing news, firefighters swiftly mobilized to the scene to combat the inferno and rescue those trapped inside.

Efforts are underway to evacuate the victims using ladders, with priority given to those in critical condition who require immediate medical attention. The exact number of individuals still inside the building remains unclear at this time.


