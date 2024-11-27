  • Menu
Fire breaks out at plastic bag manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a plastic bag manufacturing unit located in Jeedimetla on Tuesday. The incident caused panic among workers and nearby residents as thick smoke engulfed the area.

The fire started in the early hours; the workers in the company noticed the fire and quickly managed to vacate the premises. Upon information, the firefighters rushed to the spot. Multiple fire engines were deployed to control the blaze. The intensity of the fire and the dense smoke have made firefighting efforts challenging. According to officials, with the presence of highly flammable materials, including plastic and chemicals used in the manufacturing process, the flames quickly spread across the unit.

Officials cordoned off the area, ensuring the safety of residents and workers in the vicinity. As a precaution, nearby factories were temporarily shut down to prevent the fire from spreading further. The officials conducted an inspection to ensure all workers are accounted for and to assess the damage caused by the fire.

