Fire breaks out from Electrical shop, no casualties

Hyderabad:A massive fire broke out from an electrical shop storeroom during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. The incident took place at an electrical shop storeroom in Ranigunj.Soon after the incident, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A motorist who was on his way back home reportedly observed thick smoke coming out from the first floor of the complex. He then alerted the fire department and the police.

The police believe the incident took place because of short circuit. It is to mention here that it is the second incident from the same shop in the recent times. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

On April 25, a youth allegedly self-immolated in depression. The incident took place in Mandhani mandal of Peddapalli on Monday morning. It is reported that the youth was in depression due to love failure. With this the youth allegedly poured kerosene and set himself ablaze in front of the girl's house. The alert residents doused the flames and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The doctors informed that the boy was brought dead. It is reported that the boy was resident of Papaiah village at Chennaravupet in Karimnagar. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case and shifted the dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police said that investigation is underway.