Fire breaks out near Amberpet flyover

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out under the newly opened Amberpet flyover on Tuesday, resulting in widespread panic and a severe traffic gridlock. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The flames spread rapidly, creating chaos among local residents and commuters. On information, the police and fire department officials arrived at the scene to control the blaze and manage traffic movement. Two firefighters doused the fire to prevent further escalation and mitigate damage to nearby infrastructure.

The fire department officials said that at a nearby shed, welding works were going on. Sparks from it reached the shed and the plastic waste inside caught fire. The fire then rose to the plastic pipes on the flyover, which caused the accident. The officer confirmed that no casualties were reported. “The fire has been doused. Moreover, commuters using the flyover were not harmed. There is no need to panic,” the officer said.

Local authorities and traffic police worked tirelessly to restore normalcy, diverting vehicles and clearing the jammed roads.

Meanwhile, a running car caught fire at the Rajendranagar PVNR Expressway near pillar number 211 on Tuesday. The driver noticed smoke and exited safely, preventing an accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Upon receiving information, police and fire personnel responded swiftly and doused the fire.