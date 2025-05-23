Live
Fire dept holds mock drills
Hyderabad: Following the recent fire incident at Gulzar Houz which claimed 17 lives, the Fire department intensified efforts to raise public awareness about fire safety. Various fire mock drills have been organised in colonies to educate citizens on importance of vigilance and quick action during fire emergencies. It initiated programmes and emergency evacuation drills across Greater Hyderabad to inculcate a sense of awareness on how to respond and escape during an emergency.
A majority of fires occur in scrap godowns, warehouses, furniture-making units, small industries and in buildings due to short-circuits.
As part of the awareness campaign, the Rajendranagar fire station officials on Thursday conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Lakshmiram Haran Apartment in Attapur division. Fire officers Srinivas, Chandra Nayak, along with staff, demonstrated fire safety techniques. The drill educated women, children and elders how to avoid danger and safely evacuate during fire incidents.
The Fire officer said many accidents can be prevented through increased public awareness and timely caution. The department aims to instill this message widely by showing that even minor negligence can lead to devastating consequences.
To ensure preparedness of fire-related incidents, an action plan has been initiated with regularly awareness and evacuation drills at various places, including most vulnerable spots / buildings like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels and banquet halls where large numbers of people gather.