Fire safety drill held at Secretariat

Hyderabad: In an effort to enhance fire safety awareness and educate personnel on fire prevention and response, the Fire Services department conducted an awareness programme at the State Secretariat here on Saturday. The programme specifically targeted SPF (Special Protection Force) personnel, who recently took over the security responsibilities of the Secretariat from the Telangana Special Police.

Assistant District Fire Officer GV Prasad and others explained in detail about basic fire safety measures and how to use fire extinguishers / fixed fire installations to the personnel. The Fire department officials briefed the SPF personnel about the fire evacuation procedures, including fire safety and prevention. A demonstration was also made before the SPF personnel on how to conduct rescue operation on the terrace through Bronto Sky Lift (BSL) and the two-man method consisting of breathing exercises and artificial respiration. Chief Security Officer of Secretariat Devdas and SPF staff participated in the awareness programme.

Earlier, the Telangana Special Police was entrusted with the task of security at the Secretariat. After the recent protests by constables from different police battalions, security at the Secretariat has been handed over to Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF). On November 1, about 214 personnel from the SPF assumed responsibility for the security at the Secretariat. They were assigned guard duties at the gates, patrol other areas, and conduct internal surveillance.