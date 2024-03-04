Five including three kids killed in fatal road accident

Hyderabad: Over speeding and drowsiness claimed five lives. A car coming from Bellary to Hyderabad lost control and hit a tree early on Monday morning. As a result, four people who were traveling in the car died on the spot. Another child breathed her last while being taken to the hospital.

The incident took place in Kottakota bypass of Vanaparthi district. It seems that 9 people were traveling in the car at the time of the accident. A total of five people died in the accident and four others are undergoing treatment at Vanaparthi Government Hospital with serious injuries. It seems that the driver of the car was drowsy and was driving at a high speed. The car involved in the accident was registered in Karnataka.