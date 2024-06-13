Five, including woman, held with drugs; 34 gm MDMA seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), along with the Bahadurpura Police, apprehended five persons, including a woman, who were selling narcotic drugs near Hasannagar X Roads in Bahadurpura. They seized 34 grams MDMA and six cell phones, all worth Rs 4 lakh, from their possession. The arrested persons were Syed Faisal (27), Masrath Unnisa Begum alias Nadiya (27), Junaid Khan (29), Mohammed Abraruddin (28) and Rahmath Khan (46).

According to the police, Faisal, Abrar, Rahmath and Junaid are friends and Masrath is the wife of Faisal. They formed a gang and were doing narcotic drug business. They used to purchase MDMA (psychotropic substance) in Bengaluru at low prices and sell it to the needy customers in Hyderabad at Rs 8,000 per gram. The police said Faisal, who was previously arrested in two NDPS cases under the Amberpet Police Station and Prohibition & Excise, Balanagar, was again caught red-handed when he was in possession of MDMA drug.

So far 19 consumers have been identified who are regularly purchasing MDMA from them. Faisal is using his wife as a transporter of drugs to escape police surveillance so that the police can’t doubt women as transporters.

A week ago, Faisal, Masrath, Abrar and Rahmath went to Bengaluru where they met Junaid and purchased 34 gm MDMA from their known sources and came to Hyderabad.