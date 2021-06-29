Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad, 5 held

The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) police raided a house and arrested five people including two women and the organizer on the charges of running a flesh trade racket here at Gayatri Nagar under Meerpet police station limits on Monday.

Kunchala Venkataramana (45), a resident of Gayatri Nagar, Vijala Yadagiri (51) of Sagar Complex of Vanasthalipuram, Neleti Srinivasulu (51) of Dwaraka Hills of Badangpet. The SOT police seized Rs 10,380, seven mobile phones and one Maruti Brezza car and handed over the arrested persons to Meerpet law and order police.

In another case, the Rachakonda police on Monday arrested two Tanzania nationals -- Diana (24) and Kabamgila Waren (24) for running online prostitution rakcet. The two rented a house as a married couple in Neredmet two months ago and invited customers through the 'Meet24' app. Based on an intelligence report, the Malkajgiri SOT police raided the house and arrested the two people. Passports and mobile phones were seized. The two people are said to have arrived in Hyderabad on study visas.