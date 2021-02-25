Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad, one held

The Malkajgiri police on Thursday busted a flesh trade racket and arrested an organizer, a 40-year-old woman.

According to the SI Hari Prasad, the woman, identified as Pooja Kumble, a native of Lathur in Maharashtra is running a tiffin centre here at Sai Nagar in Malkajgiri.

It was the desire for a lavish lifestyle that the organizer procured the women for different states got into the racket. On specific information, the police on Wednesday night raided the house and arrested the woman.

The police sent the woman to remand and the other women were sent to a rescue home.