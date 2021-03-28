Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed today

All flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed today in the view of 'Shab-e-Barat' that is observed today. However, flyovers such as Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar Houz flyover remain open.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in a release said that the flyovers will be closed after 10 pm for a smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety. The CP further added that Necklace Road will also be shut.

The flyovers were closed to avoid any untoward incidents, road crashes and for the safety of commuters, Anjani Kumar said.