Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed today

Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed today
x

Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed today

Highlights

All flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed today in the view of 'Shab-e-Barat' that is observed today.

All flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed today in the view of 'Shab-e-Barat' that is observed today. However, flyovers such as Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar Houz flyover remain open.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in a release said that the flyovers will be closed after 10 pm for a smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety. The CP further added that Necklace Road will also be shut.

The flyovers were closed to avoid any untoward incidents, road crashes and for the safety of commuters, Anjani Kumar said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X