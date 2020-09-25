Focus on enrollment of graduate voters, KTR instructs party leaders

Hyderabad: With the enrolment of graduate voters beginning from October 1, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has started preparations for the ensuing council polls by directing the party leaders to give top priority to the enrollment process.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao held a tele-conference with the in-charges of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts and instructed on the strategy to be adopted for the elections. Stating that since the council elections would be taken up based on the fresh voters list, Rama Rao has asked the party leaders to give top priority to the enrolment of graduate voters from October 1.

Recalling the party's winning streak, the Minister expressed confidence that the party would also win the council elections. Reminding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been taking up many developmental works besides welfare activities which were never taken up in the last six decades in the State, Rama Rao listed out reforms such as delimitation of districts, mandals, revenue divisions and gram panchayats, and also new Municipal and Revenue Acts.

"Today opposition parties are sans any agenda. The State government has filled about 1.5 lakh vacancies in various government departments and to provide employment in the private sector, we brought investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore, which would help in generating 15 lakh employment opportunities," he said.

With regard to work in districts, Rama Rao said that the agriculture sector in Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda saw growth with the irrigation projects providing sufficient water. He also mentioned that the TRS government has already developed Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

It may be mentioned here that the party has decided to contest graduates' elections this time. On the previous occasion, the party stayed away from the polls and extended support to candidates without giving the B-form.