Food safety labs set to spring up all over Hyd

Hyderabad: The government would be bringing up exclusive testing infrastructure in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts with new mini labs, one for each zone of GHMC, to meet the increased sample load for ensuring food safety.

This was announced by the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha in a review meeting on the Food Safety Department on Tuesday. The Minister said that support would be taken from GHMC for identifying locations and establishing these new labs. More than 60 per cent of all the food businesses in the State are in and around Hyderabad (GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal).

Food safety standards in food outlets, restaurants, street food vendors, manufacturing units, and dairy units, in and around Hyderabad would be reformed. While activities of the Food Safety Department in the past one and a half year have raised awareness among the public and food business operators, strengthening measures are required for improving the standards. The government would ensure FSSAI registration or license for all the food businesses by cross checking with trade license data and previous hawker survey data.

The Minister further said that the human resources would be enhanced by providing additional posts. Supervision of field officers will also be given to senior officers in GHMC for effective monitoring and implementation of food safety standards. As Hyderabad is well known for its culinary delights, these steps by the government will further strengthen this image by ensuring greater compliance, better quality control, and increased public confidence in the safety and hygiene of food products in the State.