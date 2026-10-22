Forest Department registers case over release of Palapitta at Uppal Mini-Stadium

Hyderabad: The Forest Department has registered a case over the release of an Indian Roller, locally known as Palapitta, at Uppal Mini Stadium on Tuesday night. The bird holds cultural significance during the Dussehra festival. Officials initiated action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Forest Officer Venu Madhav said preliminary investigations had identified Eega Chandrashekhar, P. Parameshwar Reddy and several others from Uppal as allegedly involved in the incident.

A case (POR No. 16-03/2025-26) was registered on October 21 under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), according to officials.

The Forest Department has issued notices to the individuals concerned, and an investigation is underway. Officials said further legal action would be initiated upon completion of the investigation, after which the accused would be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate.