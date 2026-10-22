Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
  5. Hyderabad
News

Forest Department registers case over release of Palapitta at Uppal Mini-Stadium

In Short

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Forest Officer Venu Madhav said preliminary investigations had identified Eega Chandrashekhar, P. Parameshwar Reddy and several others from Uppal as allegedly involved in the incident.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud releasing the Palapitta at Uppal Mini-Stadium on Tuesday
X

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud releasing the Palapitta at Uppal Mini-Stadium on Tuesday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Hyderabad: The Forest Department has registered a case over the release of an Indian Roller, locally known as Palapitta, at Uppal Mini Stadium on Tuesday night. The bird holds cultural significance during the Dussehra festival. Officials initiated action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Forest Officer Venu Madhav said preliminary investigations had identified Eega Chandrashekhar, P. Parameshwar Reddy and several others from Uppal as allegedly involved in the incident.

A case (POR No. 16-03/2025-26) was registered on October 21 under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), according to officials.

The Forest Department has issued notices to the individuals concerned, and an investigation is underway. Officials said further legal action would be initiated upon completion of the investigation, after which the accused would be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

PalapittaUppalForest DepartmentWildlife ProtectionHyderabad News
Next Story

Latest News

More
    Share it
    X