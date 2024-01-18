Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case

Hyderabad: The city police named former Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir as one of the accused in the case involving his son Raheel Shakil following his escape to UAE. Besides Shakil's name, the Panjagutta police also included the names of three persons for helping the accused flee the country.

The police named a former BRS MLA in the FIR, citing as an accused in the case involving his son in front of Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda last month. The accused who was allegedly in inebriated condition rammed his car into the police barricade in front of Praja Bhavan in December last week. He was taken to the Panjagutta police station by the police from where he was ‘let off’ while another person was shown as accused in his place.

Later some people alerted the police higher-ups who ordered a probe and found that the local CI, Durga Rao had allegedly colluded with former MLA. The Inspector was later suspended and case handed over to ACP S R Nagar, Y Venkateshwar Rao for investigation. Rahil had escaped to Dubai after the incident. The police identified 10 persons including Aamir Shakil who had helped Rahil escape to Dubai and cited all of them as accused in the case.