Former deputy mayor Raj Kumar dies in Hyderabad

Former deputy mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Raj Kumar died of heart attack here on Tuesday.



TPCC chief and MP Revanth Reddy, former TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav expressed grief over the death of Raj Kumar and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Revanth said that Congress party has lost a great leader who worked for the dedication. He prayed to god to offer peace for his soul.



Raj Kumar was loyal to Congress party associating with more than three decades. He also took part in first and second Telangana movements. He committed to Congress party all through his career.



On learning his death news, Congress leaders and cadres have been visiting his residence to pay last respects to the departed leader.

