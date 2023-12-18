Former DSP Nalini thanks CM, says not keen to take up job

Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini, who resigned from her post during the separate Telangana State agitation, Nalini has written a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in response to his direction to the DGP to reinstate her in her post.

She thanked the CM for the affection shown by him towards her. She, however, declined to

take up the job by stating that she had already renounced the world and joined a religious order.

The letter was written emotionally saying that the CM’s warmth has given a great freedom to her heart and her eyes were moistened. She instead urged the CM to extend support to her to serve her religious campaign instead of offering her the job. She recalled that her past was moving in front of her eyes like a reel.

At a time when the Telangana movement was at its peak, Nalini had resigned from the post of DSP by saying that she cannot resort to lathi-charge on the separate Telangana agitators. It has been almost nine-and-a-half

years since the State’s formation, but she has not been mentioned by any ruler yet. The previous government did not recognise her sacrifice.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had recently issued orders that Nalini should be reinstated immediately if she is interested in getting her job back.

Revanth Reddy made a special mention of Nalini during the recent police department review.

It may be noted that CM Revanth had instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to take her back to work immediately if she was interested and added that if the Police department rules prevent

her from giving the same post to her, she should be given the same post in a different department with the same rank.