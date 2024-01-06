Four awarded life term in Pinky murder case

Hyderabad: The Sixth Additional District Session Judge at Kukatpally on Friday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 each in the brutal murder case of Pinky alias Shalini, a pregnant woman, in Gachibowli in 2018.

The convicted persons are: Mamatha Jah (36), Vikas Kashyap (32), Amarkanth Jah (24) and Anil Jah (60), natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Shalini (32), hailing from Bihar, was married to Dinesh from UP earlier and had kids. Vikas who was also from the same village had an affair with her.

Along with Shalini, Dinesh moved out of UP to Bihar, where he developed illicit relations with Mamatha, and later shifted to Hyderabad. Following frequent arguments between them over the affair, Vikas plotted to kill her.

In January 2018 Mamatha and Vikas had an argument with Shalini, before pinning her against a wall. Shalini, who was eight months pregnant, collapsed on the ground. The suspects then punched and kicked her till death. They bought a marble cutting machine and sliced her body to pieces, wrapped them in polythene covers, stuffed in gunny bags and dumped near Sriram Nagar colony. The Gachibowli police booked a case of murder and arrested the suspects within a fortnight. Scientific analysis was done and 81 material objects were collected which directly connected to the case. During trial the court examined 65 witnesses.

The four persons who were in jail as undertrial prisoners for the last six years were also detained under the Preventive Detention Act. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team for securing conviction in the case.