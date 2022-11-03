Four dead after RTC bus collides a car in Andole mandal of Sangareddy

A fatal road accident took place in Sangareddy district on Thursday morning where an RTC bus and a car collided on the Nanded-Akola national highway at Kansanpally in Andol mandal leaving four people died on the spot in this incident.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations and said that the thick fog was the cause of the accident.



Driver Dilip, Vinoda and Suprasita along with child Kankshi died in the accident who hails from Jeedimetla in Hyderabad. The full details of the accident are yet to be ascertained.