Four held for Gandhi statue vandalism

The Cyberabad Special Operation teams Balanagar zone along with Bachupally police arrested four persons involved in the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Lake View Colony of Pragathinagar.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operation teams Balanagar zone along with Bachupally police arrested four persons involved in the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Lake View Colony of Pragathinagar.

The police arrested Koppadi Naveen, Varalakshmi Narasimha, Tannaru Brahmaiah, and Koorala Praveen, who are all residents of 191 Colony in Pragathinagar, Bachupally jurisdiction.

According to police, on the night of November 4, unidentified individuals allegedly damaged the Gandhi statue in Lake View Colony, Pragathinagar. Following a complaint filed by Jagga Madhu Sudhan Reddy, a case was registered, and an investigation was promptly initiated.

On Thursday, the police, acting swiftly and strategically, apprehended the four suspects involved in the case. The investigation revealed that the suspects frequented the area near the statue at night to consume alcohol. After the Gandhi statue was installed, they felt it hindered their activities and, in frustration, resorted to vandalising it

