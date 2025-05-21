Four Rohingyas held for illegal stay

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Special Operations Team LB Nagar Zone, along with the Hayathnagar police, apprehended four Rohingyas and their four children for illegally entering India and obtaining national ID cards and staying.

The accused are Mohammed Arman alias Syed Ul Amin (32), his wife Mohammed Rumana Akther alias Mustaquima (26), Mohammed Nayeem alias Hairul Amin (20) and Mohammed Haris alias Mohammed Rizwan (33). While, Ayaz and Shoaib Malik are absconding, the police seized fake documents from them.

According to the police, they had used fake documents and fraudulent means to obtain documents of identity and nationality claiming to be Indians. A case has been registered in Hayathnagar police station, Rachakonda. (forgery, abetment & cheating by giving false declaration before officials; obtained id cards illegally and caused damage to Indian Integrity).

They crossed the Myanmar border, illegally entered Indian territory in 2011. In 2014 they got Aadhaar cards by suppressing facts and giving false declaration. They got PAN cards, voter ID cards, driving licences and opened several bank accounts by submitting Aadhaar cards. On May 20, the police arrested and produced them in court for judicial remand. Efforts are on to apprehend the absconding persons.