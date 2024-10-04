Fourth City is for real estate business: KP Vivekanand

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekanand alleged on Thursday that the Fourth City was a city on paper and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was bringing up these proposals for real estate business. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was working like a real estate agent. “The BRS government had completed the 60 km metro rail and gifted it to the people of the city. KCR had decided to take metro rail from Rayadurgam to Shamshabad. While the BRS government proposed a budget of Rs 24,000 crore, the Congress government provided just Rs 11,000 crore,” said KP Vivekanand.

The BRS leader alleged that the Fourth City was a city that is on paper. “Revanth Reddy is saying that he will take metro rail to the Fourth City. The Congress government has cancelled the proposal put forward by the previous BRS government. The BRS had proposed to bring the metro rail to the northern part of the city as per the demand of the people there.