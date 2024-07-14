From trade union to people’s leader

Hyderabad: Muta Gopal, a trade union leader went on to become the MLA for two times in a constituency which has many trade unions with the presence of companies.

From being corporator in 1986 to becoming the MLA for two terms, Muta Gopal has gone a long way in politics and has earned appreciation from the people by virtue of being accessible to them to solve their problems. Muta Gopal is from the Musheerabad Assembly segment, which falls under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Born to Muta Rajaiah and Rajeshwari on February 10, 1953, Gopal has done BA in political Science from Vinayaka Mission University in Tamil Nadu. He started his political career from the Telugu Desam Party as an active member and went on to become a corporator and the city president. He was the trade union leader and won as president in the official trade union in public sector companies like BHEL. He is also the only MLA from the fishermen community.

Muta Gopal joined TRS during the 2014 elections after he was denied ticket because of an alliance with the BJP. He lost to K Laxman of BJP with a margin of over 27,000 votes. He was victorious in the 2018 Assembly elections from Musheerabad defeating Anil Kumar Yadav with a majority of over 36,000 votes.

The MLA says that he knows the problems of the people and also the trade unions as he was also a trade union leader. He said his 40 years in politics started his journey as social worker. The MLA says that he would have won in 2014 if he had got ticket a month before. He was given a ticket on the last date of filing nominations. The BRS leader is known for having good relations with people and the party workers, which made him to win the elections twice. He is interested in sports, cultural activities, and solving the problems of people. “I will try to solve problems even if people come at 1 o’clock in the night,” said Gopal in an interview.